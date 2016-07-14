Two arrested in drug bust - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two arrested in drug bust

Lorenzo Brown (Source Comanche County Detention Center)
Larissa Jackson (Source Comanche County Detention Center)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lights and sirens lit up Lawton's west side following a routine traffic stop. 

Highway patrol cruisers swarmed an area just north of Southwest Lee Boulevard and 27th Street. Troopers descended on the area after a fellow trooper shouted his location over the radio, but wasn't able to get back on to describe the nature of his emergency. When backup arrived, the trooper was placing a suspect, Lorenzo Brown, who ran from him in handcuffs after he was able to wrestle him to the ground.

"If you run from us we're going to catch you, so it's go easy or go hard, and this guy took the hard way and he's going to have to go to the hospital. He fought with our trooper and lost," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Steven Kirk.  

The man was a passenger in the SUV, and ran after drugs fell out of the vehicle. He was shackled and taken to the hospital with road rash. The driver, Larissa Jackson, was arrested after hundreds of dollars and drugs were uncovered. Investigators believe the two were dealers. 

