Man arrested after police hear gunshot - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested after police hear gunshot

Daniel Shane Edwards (Source Lawton Police Department) Daniel Shane Edwards (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –Lawton Police came in large numbers after an officer heard a gunshot while checking on a man Friday morning.

Police were called to check on a man’s welfare near Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the caller mentioned the man had a gun. When the officer arrived, he heard a gunshot and called for backup.

A K9 unit, nearby Special Operation, a negotiator and other officers arrived and created a perimeter because the man, 23-year-old Daniel Shane Edwards, they were looking for was in the woods. Roughly three blocks of Northwest 38th Street from Rogers Lane and south was blocked off during the search.

Edwards showed himself to police from the woods a few times, and never showed a gun to police. He came out of the wood peacefully and surrendered around 9:30 a.m., and was taken into custody.

After being checked by police, Edwards led them back into the woods where the gun was. Police haven’t said what the gun was beside saying it was a handgun and that the serial number was removed.

Edwards, who had recently gotten out of prison, was arrested for being in possession of a firearm as a felon and for having a firearm with a serial number removed.

No one was injured.

Charges will be presented to the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly