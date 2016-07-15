Man arrested after police hear gunshot

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –Lawton Police came in large numbers after an officer heard a gunshot while checking on a man Friday morning.

Police were called to check on a man’s welfare near Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the caller mentioned the man had a gun. When the officer arrived, he heard a gunshot and called for backup.

A K9 unit, nearby Special Operation, a negotiator and other officers arrived and created a perimeter because the man, 23-year-old Daniel Shane Edwards, they were looking for was in the woods. Roughly three blocks of Northwest 38th Street from Rogers Lane and south was blocked off during the search.

Edwards showed himself to police from the woods a few times, and never showed a gun to police. He came out of the wood peacefully and surrendered around 9:30 a.m., and was taken into custody.

After being checked by police, Edwards led them back into the woods where the gun was. Police haven’t said what the gun was beside saying it was a handgun and that the serial number was removed.

Edwards, who had recently gotten out of prison, was arrested for being in possession of a firearm as a felon and for having a firearm with a serial number removed.

No one was injured.

Charges will be presented to the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.