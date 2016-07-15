Driver injured when semi overturns

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -The driver of a semi was flown to a hospital in Wichita Falls after the truck he was driving flipped over.

The wreck happened at 2:31 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Indiahoma Road and Coombs Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver was headed south on Indiahoma Road, just south of Coombs, when he went for his phone and left the road to the left.

Troopers say he then overcorrected and caused the semi to flip on its side.

No word on the extent of the driver's injuries.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.