Slip 'N Slide kickball game to raise money for homeless

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -For those interested in a little fun in the sun, there’s a Slip 'N Slide kickball game to raise money to help the homeless Saturday.



Slip 'N Slide kickball is just like regular kickball, except there is a Slip 'N Slide leading up to each base. It's only $5 to play, and all of the money will be used to help feed the homeless. The event is being put on by two children in the Lawton community, an 8- and a 9-year-old. Their father says it is important for everyone to come out and help make Lawton a better place.

"It seems like the homeless problem just popped out of nowhere. So, if we can get on the ball and address that right now and starting that right now, we won't become overwhelmed with that problem. And right now, we have two children aged 8 and 9 who are putting forth some effort to help," said D.J. Zackery, the children’s father.



There will be a hot dog cookout at the event. It will take place Saturday, July 16, at noon at Eastside Park, which is just west of MacArthur High School.

