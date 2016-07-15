Slip 'N Slide kickball game to raise money for homeless - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Slip 'N Slide kickball game to raise money for homeless

(Source D.J. Zackery) (Source D.J. Zackery)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -For those interested in a little fun in the sun, there’s a Slip 'N Slide kickball game to raise money to help the homeless Saturday.

Slip 'N Slide kickball is just like regular kickball, except there is a Slip 'N Slide leading up to each base. It's only $5 to play, and all of the money will be used to help feed the homeless. The event is being put on by two children in the Lawton community, an 8- and a 9-year-old. Their father says it is important for everyone to come out and help make Lawton a better place.

"It seems like the homeless problem just popped out of nowhere. So, if we can get on the ball and address that right now and starting that right now, we won't become overwhelmed with that problem. And right now, we have two children aged 8 and 9 who are putting forth some effort to help," said D.J. Zackery, the children’s father.

There will be a hot dog cookout at the event. It will take place Saturday, July 16, at noon at Eastside Park, which is just west of MacArthur High School.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly