US 62 back open near Altus after grass fire

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -A grass fire shut down a westbound lane of U.S. 62 near Altus for a few minutes Friday afternoon.

An outside, westbound lane of U.S. 62, between mile marker 48 and 49, was shut down just east of Altus because of a grass fire. The Altus Fire Department was called to put out the fire and had it done in a few minutes.

The road was closed at 3 p.m. Friday and was back open by 3:14 p.m.

