Police investigate after man shoots at intruders

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man and a woman say they shot at two men when they broke into their home Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on the 1800 block of Lindy Avenue just before 2:45 p.m. Friday after a man says he shot at the two men when they broke into the home. The man and woman told police the two men had a gun when they broke in. Police are unsure if either of the men that broke in were shot or injured.

The man and woman were taken to the Lawton Police Department for questioning. The incident is still an active investigation.

