Amber Alert issued for girl from AR, last seen in OK

CLAREMORE, OK (KSWO) -An Amber Alert has been issued after a 3-year-old girl was taken around 1 a.m. Friday in Van Buren, AR.

Police believe 3-year-old Layla Munholland’s mother, 24-year-old Chelsea Munholland, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Herbert Allen Thomas, are with the girl. Police say Chelsea Munholland and Thomas are heavy drug users.

They were last seen in Claremore at 7 a.m. Friday. The car they are in is a gray 2006 Toyota Corolla with Arkansas license plate 245USV.

They ask anyone who comes across them to call Arkansas State Police at 479-414-7142, email them at Jason.aaron@asp.arkansas.gov or call Oklahoma Highway Patrol at 405-425-2323.

