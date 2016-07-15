Amber Alert issued for girl from AR, last seen in OK - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Amber Alert issued for girl from AR, last seen in OK

Layla Munholland (Source Arkansas State Fusion Center) Layla Munholland (Source Arkansas State Fusion Center)
Chelsea Munholland (Source Oklahoma Highway Patrol) Chelsea Munholland (Source Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

CLAREMORE, OK (KSWO) -An Amber Alert has been issued after a 3-year-old girl was taken around 1 a.m. Friday in Van Buren, AR.

Police believe 3-year-old Layla Munholland’s mother, 24-year-old Chelsea Munholland, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Herbert Allen Thomas, are with the girl. Police say Chelsea Munholland and Thomas are heavy drug users.

They were last seen in Claremore at 7 a.m. Friday. The car they are in is a gray 2006 Toyota Corolla with Arkansas license plate 245USV.

They ask anyone who comes across them to call Arkansas State Police at 479-414-7142, email them at Jason.aaron@asp.arkansas.gov or call Oklahoma Highway Patrol at 405-425-2323.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

