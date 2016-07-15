FEMA funding approved for OK counties

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) -The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved funding for Oklahoma to repair after the storms that started June 11.

Disaster assistance was approved for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady and Stephens counties, which suffered an estimated $6.7 million in damages and response costs. The approval will allow federal funding to be used to help cities, counties and rural electric cooperatives. That money can also be sued to help with infrastructure repairs.

The storms caused flooding and wind damage to nearly 300 homes and destroyed several bridges. Two people died as a result of those storms.

