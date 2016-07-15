Body cam video released in fatal police shooting

RUSH SPRINGS, OK (KSWO)- New developments in a deadly officer involved shooting where a Rush Springs police officer opened fire on an armed man killing him. In a press conference Friday, police said the suspect, Thomas Vandemark had law enforcement experience.

"So I mean he knew tactics of law enforcement, he knew how we would respond to an incident, which made the situation even more lethal," said Rush Springs Police Chief Fred Payne.

"Drop the gun! Drop the gun! 73 county shots fired subject down."



Police say the suspect was standing just feet from the officer's patrol car and was closing in, after refusing the officer's orders---forcing the officer to use deadly force. However, investigators say even after the suspect was shot, the officer remained in danger.



"Stay where you're at!"



After the suspect was shot, police say the officer was repeatedly approached by the victim's family members. At one point, the victim's son told the officer he was leaving and would come back with a gun. Minutes later he followed through.



Police say the officer was forced to seek cover in a nearby wooded area until backup could arrive.



"Are you all right? Yeah, I'm fine."

