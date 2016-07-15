Lawton woman celebrates 100th birthday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is worth celebrating, and that's exactly what happened Friday as she and loved ones joined for her one hundredth birthday party.

Kathleen Lambert will turn one hundred on Sunday.

No one would have expected it from early on. Lambert was born in 1916, and she only weighed two and a half pounds and was placed in a shoebox which sat on an oven door to stay warm.

Lambert had no words for how thankful she was for this special day, but did give tips on how to live a good, long life.

"Life itself can give you joy," Lambert said. "I guess just live each day at a time."

Loved ones joined her for cake and punch at Brookdale Ten Oaks Senior Living Center in Lawton. Those in attendance took time to let Lambert know how much she has impacted their lives.

State Representative Ann Coody was at today's party, and read out a citation from the state House of Representatives for Lambert.

Coody said the citations are very rare to receive, but said Lambert has achieved a lot in her life.

