Family escapes from house fire

APACHE, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a house on fire on the west side of Lake Ellsworth.

It happened around 5 Saturday evening. The home is on Lakeview Road in a community just off Highway 62 and Edgewater Boulevard. A family was in the home at the time, but escaped. Officials say the home is a total loss.

They say that the fire started in a back bedroom, and was possibly started by a candle that was knocked over.

