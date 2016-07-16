Historic school gets needed repairs - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Historic school gets needed repairs

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A historic school in south Lawton got some much-needed repairs Saturday, all done by volunteers. The Dunbar School on 17th Street and Jones Avenue has been vacant since the 1970s.

The local group, Unify Lawton, has taken up the task of cleaning up the building, trying to get it back to its original glory. They were repairing all the broken windows with donated window panes.

Pastor Walter Wilson says they are trying just one step at a time to rehabilitate the school so that the former students can once against visit the school and walk the halls.

"I think that the people will have a place that they can go and identify to,” said Wilson “And say hey, I sat there in that desk. I remembering writing on that wall. I remember going to that auditorium. Because we are going to restore some of the things back to the original way they were."

Their ultimate goal is to create a museum in the building showing the history of the school, and the area through the years.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly