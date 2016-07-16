Historic school gets needed repairs

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A historic school in south Lawton got some much-needed repairs Saturday, all done by volunteers. The Dunbar School on 17th Street and Jones Avenue has been vacant since the 1970s.

The local group, Unify Lawton, has taken up the task of cleaning up the building, trying to get it back to its original glory. They were repairing all the broken windows with donated window panes.

Pastor Walter Wilson says they are trying just one step at a time to rehabilitate the school so that the former students can once against visit the school and walk the halls.

"I think that the people will have a place that they can go and identify to,” said Wilson “And say hey, I sat there in that desk. I remembering writing on that wall. I remember going to that auditorium. Because we are going to restore some of the things back to the original way they were."

Their ultimate goal is to create a museum in the building showing the history of the school, and the area through the years.

