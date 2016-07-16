Lawton kids raised money for the homeless

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Remember the 9-year-old Lawton kid that wanted to help the homeless one sock at a time? Well, Keyion Brown, is back helping the homeless Saturday with fun games and food.

"Cause every day I pray about the homeless and I wanted to do something for them," said Keyion.

Brown and his sister Amya set out today to raise money to donate to the Lawton Family Promise and Living Life, transitional housing for homeless in Lawton. They had the Hotdogs for the Homeless cookout and a slip-n-slide kickball game at Eastside Park.

The siblings were also recognized for their giving spirit.

"I think that these young people have demonstrated great leadership for our community because there are adults that aren't acting like this,” said Jeff Elbert, Assistant Direction for Living Life. “There are adults that don't even have this passion for their city like these kids do. I think they are an inspiration."

They had nearly 200 people come out to the fundraiser. They paid to eat and play, and some even gave more than the entry fee.

Keyion's father says that he will continue to encourage his children's enthusiasm for charity, and another fundraiser should not be too far off.

