Resident fought back, shot at intruders

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - New information on the homeowners who fought back and shot at would-be burglars Friday afternoon on the 1800 block of Northwest Lindy Avenue.

According to a newly released police report, the homeowner says two men broke into his home through the front door. He told police one of the would-be burglars had a shotgun. He punched one of the intruders before running to his bedroom to grab his pistol. The homeowner says he fired several shots at the men, and thinks he hit one of them.

The two men ran off and the homeowner went to his neighbor's home to call the police. The two men were described as black males with t-shirts over their face. One man left in a silver 4-door car, and the other ran away down the street and into an alley.

Police says this is still an ongoing investigation.

