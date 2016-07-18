3 arrested after wallet stolen, meth found

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Three people were arrested Sunday evening after a man’s wallet was taken from a casino.

A man walked up to officers as they were leaving a traffic stop to ask if they had seen two women he believed took his wallet. The man told police he found his wallet in a trash can, but his card had been used across the street at Taco Mayo and $1,000 in cash was missing.

Restaurant employees told police they remember the women coming in and said they used the phone to call for a ride before heading to a EZ-GO to wait for a ride. Police went to EZ-GO and learned the women had purchased $20 in gas, but the clerk didn’t know anything else about them.

Police went back to Taco Mayo to talk to the man and he pointed out the women in a red truck as they drove by with a man.

The officers pulled over the truck, driven by Richard Jones with Christine Machado and April Kulik in it, a few blocks away. Machado told police she didn’t have an ID and gave them a fake name, Jones and Kulik had their ID.

A K9 and backup arrived, and Ory, the K9, gave a positive alert to drugs being in the car. The search that came immediately after uncovered 6.3 grams of meth in a hotel key card holder, $181.37 in Kulik’s bra, $300 and Machado’s ID in her purse, which she said belonged to her cousin and they looked alike. Inside Jones’ wallet, police found several credit cards and checks that belonged to other people. One the check owners was called and the owner told police his storage shed was burglarized and his checks were stolen.

Jones was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Machado was arrested for possession of stolen property; she admitted to being the one that used the stolen card. She was also booked for resisting police by giving them a fake name and for an outstanding warrant. Machado admitted she was the one that took the wallet at the casino because it was sitting on a chair.

Kulik was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and stolen property.

"Sgt Allison Bray and Patrol Officer William Maxson went above and beyond their patrol duties as they gathering the information, tracked and followed active leads that ultimately lead to the arrest of these three individuals. We would like to commend all the officers involved in this arrest,” said Det. Nancy Lombardo, Lawton Police Department public information officer.

