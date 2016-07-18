Duncan man in serious condition after morning wreck

COMANCHE, OK (KSWO) -A Duncan man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition after running into a parked semi Monday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 2001 Mack semi-truck was parked on Fenimore Road, four miles east and 1.5 miles south of Comanche, just before 8 a.m. Monday to unload a track hoe. OHP says that’s when a Ford F750 that was being driven by a 66-year-old man from Duncan hit the rear of the truck and the driver was pinned.

It’s unknown how long the man was pinned in his truck before the Comanche Fire Department and the Meridian Fire Department was able to free him using the Jaws of Life.

The Duncan man was flown to OU Medical Center and was admitted in serious condition with leg and internal and external trunk injuries.

OHP is investigating what caused him to drive into the semi.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.