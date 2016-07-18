Technology, security upgrades in store for courthouse - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Technology, security upgrades in store for courthouse

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Security and technology upgrades are in store for the Comanche County Courthouse.

County commissioners announced during Monday's meeting that they have received a $30,000 donation from the Oklahoma Bar Association to cover the costs of the equipment that will allow inmates to be arraigned without ever leaving their jail cell.

Commissioners say the video arraignments will speed up the process, and make the courthouse safer. The county is currently taking bids to buy it, so it's unclear when it will actually be put into use.

Commissioners also announced they will be tightening security for everyone who enters the courthouse in light of the rash of violence against law enforcement across the country. Visitors will likely be required to go through a metal detector and have their bags checked.

Comanche County Commissioner Johnny Owens says this is a huge step for the safety of Comanche County residents, but one he regrets being forced to make.

"We don't have any choice. I never thought in my lifetime, or anyone's lifetime, that we would see what's going on the streets of the United States, and it's a shame," Owens said.

Owens says the new plan will begin no later than the middle of September. Visitors will be required to enter through the west door, with the three other doors remaining locked.

