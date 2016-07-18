Altus welcomes new city manager

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -The City of Altus officially welcomed their new city manager, Janice Cain.



Monday was her first day on the job, but the Altus City Council approved her hiring in June.



Cain was most recently the assistant city manager in Duncan. Before that, she served 15 years as city manager in Marlow.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.