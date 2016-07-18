County, city gets ready for FEMA reimbursement

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Now that FEMA has approved counties and cities disaster assistance, Comanche County and Lawton city officials are getting their damage estimates ready. The county could be reimbursed for part of the cost it took to repair this once washed out road in the eastern part of the county on 120th Street.

FEMA could reimburse the city for almost the entire cost it took to repair this road just off Cache in west Lawton. The city had to remove the road to replace the damaged pipes below. City officials say they can receive money for the debris clearing, and removing blockage from sewage pipes.

The city has an estimate of one-point-five million dollars in damages, and the county has nearly 2 million.

