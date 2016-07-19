Protect and serve: Lawton officer buys man breakfast

With 18 years of service under his belt, Sgt. Poff has been generous to other people in the past. (Source Officer Tanner Josey)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Part of being a police officer means protecting and serving, and one Lawton officer did just that Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Tim Poff has been an officer for 18 years and was training a new officer when they came across a man who was down on his luck. Sgt. Poff and Officer Josey saw the man walking near Hog Pin Bowling Alley and talked to him. They learned he recently started a new job, but wouldn’t be paid until for a few weeks.

Sgt. Poff bought breakfast for the man, but he didn’t know the officer he was training took a picture of his good deed. Det. Nancy Lombardo, the department’s public information officer, says Sgt. Poff has always been generous to other people in the past.

“He’s a good Officer with a good heart and an excellent example to Officer Josey,” Det. Lombardo said.

Nicola Rosas, Officer Josey’s girlfriend, says she’s proud of Officer Josey and says he always tried to help those in need the best he can.

“He's doing something that he absolutely enjoys. He loves helping people and will do anything for anyone, and that in itself just makes my heart happy,” Rosas said.

Det. Lombardo says having that heart is what helps make a good officer.

“I have sat on the interview board for new hires for many years, and one of the questions we usually ask is ‘why do you want to be a police officer.’ Of course the most common answer is, ‘because I want to help people,’ but the fact of matter is that it really is the driving force of why most of us enter into this career, a true calling to help others,” Det. Lombardo said.

Also on Tuesday, the story of an officer helping an elderly woman cross the street was shared on Facebook.

