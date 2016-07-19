Officer-involved shooting in Cache deemed justified

CACHE, OK (KSWO) -The shooting of an armed man in Cache in April has been found to be justified.

David Swatsky, 52, was shot and killed after the Comanche County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a suicidal man in Cache. Officers say when they arrived at the home, Swatsky was threatening to shoot any law enforcement officer who came onto his property.

Deputies entered the home and talked Swatsky out of his bedroom, but he refused to put down his gun despite repeated requests from deputies. Officials says Swatsky began walking toward the officers with the gun pointed in their direction when one deputy fired a single shot with his weapon.

OSBI handled the investigation before handing it over to the district attorney, who then found the shooting to be justified.

