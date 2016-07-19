Cyril officer indicted for perjury, destroying evidence

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO) -A former Cyril police officer has been charged with perjury and destroying crime scene evidence.

Loren Daniel Cole, 43, is facing one felony count of perjury and one misdemeanor count of destruction of evidence.

The indictment alleges on July 8, 2015, Cole responded to an assault call and found marijuana and a pipe at the scene. Cole then took those items and threw them in a trash can near the Cyril Police Department so they could not be used as evidence in a trial.

In his initial police report, he did not make any mention of the marijuana found at the scene, but in a later report he did mention it.

Cole testified before the grand jury September 2015 and admitted to changing his official report to include the marijuana that was found.

