OK DHS starts taking applications for cooling program

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is making things a little easier for low-income households by offering to pay some of their cooling bills.



DHS started taking applications Tuesday for help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Eligibility is based on the size of the household and monthly net income. DHS has $18 million for the program from the federal government this year.

Comanche County DHS director Patsy Davis says there's always a huge demand for this assistance in the Lawton area. Davis says this is a one-time payment and if you qualify for the service, you can still come to the Comanche County DHS office in Lawton and fill out an application or go online to okdhslive.org.

Many homes that receive help from DHS are eligible for LIHEAP automatically. Those households will be notified via mail.

DHS says the maximum net income per household per size is as follows:

1- $1,079

2- $1,460

3- $1,842

4- $2,223

5- $2,604

6- $2,986

7- $3,367

8- $3,748

