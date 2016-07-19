OK DHS starts taking applications for cooling program - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK DHS starts taking applications for cooling program

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is making things a little easier for low-income households by offering to pay some of their cooling bills.

DHS started taking applications Tuesday for help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Eligibility is based on the size of the household and monthly net income. DHS has $18 million for the program from the federal government this year.

Comanche County DHS director Patsy Davis says there's always a huge demand for this assistance in the Lawton area. Davis says this is a one-time payment and if you qualify for the service, you can still come to the Comanche County DHS office in Lawton and fill out an application or go online to okdhslive.org.

Many homes that receive help from DHS are eligible for LIHEAP automatically. Those households will be notified via mail.

DHS says the maximum net income per household per size is as follows:

1- $1,079
2- $1,460
3- $1,842
4- $2,223
5- $2,604
6- $2,986
7- $3,367
8- $3,748

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly