Fort Sill welcomes home soldiers

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Hundreds of Fort Sill soldiers are now reunited with their families.

The troops from the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery safely made it home Tuesday night from their yearlong deployment to the Middle East. Their welcome home ceremony was delayed until around 9 p.m., but that didn't stop the crowd from showing up to cheer on the soldiers at the Rinehart Fitness Center. It was the first deployment for many of them.

The soldiers and their families say the feeling to be back home is somewhat indescribable. One soldier we talked to made it home just in time before his new daughter is due to be born on Sunday. Another is now getting to hold his baby girl for the first time.

"It's unbelievable, it's amazing, it's a blessing. And I just can't believe this still," said Specialist Sean Lichtenhahn.

"Feels awesome to be home. It's been a while, and happy to be home to wife and son, and (soon to be born) daughter," said Staff Sergeant Marlon Davis.

The soldiers were called to provide support to the Central Area of Command in Kuwait.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.