Altus cemetery ATV found in Lawton

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Police Department recovered the 2012 John Deere Gator that was recently stolen from a cemetery in Altus thanks to some help from Lawton Police.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the ATV was found in Lawton on the 2300 block of Northwest Denver Avenue after a Crime Stoppers tip was called in.

Altus Police are still trying to recover a 12-foot flatbed trailer and portable air compressor that were stolen at the same time.

Anyone with information about the missing equipment is asked to call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477.

