Car chase through Lawton neighborhood ends in crash

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Reza Quli Haitshon (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police tried to pull over a vehicle near Southwest 27th Street and ‘E’ Avenue after the driver, who was not wearing his seat belt, sped up and spun his tires Tuesday morning.

The driver, Reza Quli Haitshon, didn’t stop when then officer tried to pull him over and the officer began chasing him down Southwest Tulane Avenue and 26th Street. During the chase and while traveling at a high rate of speed, Haitshon hit a curb, overcorrected, hit a mail box and went through a chain link fence and yard on the 900 block of 28th Street before stopping on ‘H’ Avenue.

Haitshon then bailed out of the vehicle through the passenger’s side door, jumped a fence and ran down the alleyway. Women at a nearby house were able to tell officers which way the man went.

After a short chase, a Cameron University Police officer and LPD officer caught Haitshon, who was both shirtless and shoeless, at the 2900 block of ‘G’ Avenue.

Haitshon was arrested for eluding a police officer by vehicle, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property accident. He was also cited for not wearing a  seat belt, having a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance.

Police learned his true identity later on and a complaint of resisting an arrested was added.

