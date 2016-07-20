Lawton couple arrested for cocaine, meth

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A married couple was arrested for having cocaine base and methamphetamine in Lawton when police searched their home.

During the search, police found 9.7 grams of cocaine base, 4.3 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Police say their home is about 1,100 feet away from Pat Henry Elementary.

Johnnie and Yvonne Gettens, who were both in the home at the time, were arrested for various drug-related offenses. During questioning, Yvonne Gettens, Johnnie’s wife, admitted the meth found in a purse was hers.

Yvonne Gettens was arrested for possession of meth and marijuana. Yvonne Gettens was convicted of possession with intent to distribute in 2004.

Johnnie Gettens was arrested for trafficking cocaine base, possession of marijuana and for having drug paraphernalia. Johnnie Gettens has a 25-year history of possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal drugs. He was on probation when the search happened.

While police were searching the home, they talked to a man who was staying in an abandoned residence in the same courtyard. The man, Michael Bethea, was arrested for two outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.