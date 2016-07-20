Lawton Stripes robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A Stripes store in Lawton was robbed at gunpoint just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The clerk told police they were robbed at gunpoint by unknown men. An unknown amount of money was taken from the store on the corner of Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Rogers Lane.

The men then sped away before police arrived.

Police are still investigating the robbery.

