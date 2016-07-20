Man goes to hospital following stabbing

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed a man and sent him to the hospital.



Police say 59-year-old Larry Rogers was taken into custody after the attack at Southwest 13th Street and Jefferson Avenue.



Police found Rogers at a home just a few blocks away off Southwest 11th Street and Charles Whitlow Avenue where they arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon.



The victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.



Police are still investigating the incident.



