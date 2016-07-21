East Gore fire put out, reignites - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

East Gore fire put out, reignites

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A fire that burned more than 25 acres on East Gore Boulevard Wednesday has been put out.
Comanche County Emergency Management said the fire started around 2 p.m. Wednesday just east of 75th Street, but Valley View Fire Department managed to stamp it out.
However, it rekindled just four hours later.
Two trucks managed to get it out in 45 minutes, then stayed behind to mop up areas to ensure the fire didn't spark again.
Officials still don't know the official cause of the fire, but believe it may have started through electrical wiring on a nearby oil pump.

