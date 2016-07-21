Re’Chelle Turner is a native of Pell City, AL, and joined the 7News team in July 2016 as a reporter.

Prior to moving to 7News in 2016, she was a producer at WJTV, the CBS affiliate in Jackson, MS. Re’Chelle received her Bachelor of Arts in communication and information sciences from the University of Alabama. While in college, Re’Chelle completed internships at WVUA-TV, WBRC Fox 6 News, WIAT CBS 42 News, ABC 33/40 and she served as a correspondent for ESPNU Campus Connection.

Re’Chelle has a passion for reporting the news and sports. She loves storytelling and meeting people. She also loves to interact with the community and encourage youth to follow their dreams.

In her spare time, she loves cooking and trying new foods, exercising, traveling and Alabama football, Roll Tide!

Re’Chelle is excited to be reporting in the Sooner State, so feel free to email her your ideas.

You can also find Re’Chelle on Facebook and Twitter.