Re'Chelle Turner

It's not quite Black Friday, but for families with school-age children, it's the next best thing.
Community United Methodist Church in Lawton is hosting their first ever Lake Lawtonka Beach Bash fundraiser.
The Lawton Economic Corporation and AT&T teamed up today with an exciting announcement not for existing businesses in the Lawton area and potential new ones.
The Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Center is trying to reduce underage drinking and prescription drug abuse among youth.
Volunteers with the Comanche County Boots and Bling 5k Color Run have presented a $10,000 check to the American Cancer Society.
Triple digit temperatures are continuing to sizzle in Lawton, and chances are your air conditioning unit is not working properly.
Triple-digit temperatures are baking Lawton again this week and no one feels the sweltering Oklahoma heat more than those who work outside.
The Duncan High School Band is getting ready for their annual fundraiser event, the "Dehydrator Bicycle Ride."
The Lawton Public Schools district received The Oklahoma Excellence in School Finance Award during the State Board of Education's annual "Engage OK on the road" conference in Lawton.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was at Lawton High School with the Oklahoma State Department of Education for their annual "Engage OK" on the road conference.
Every day, someone in Oklahoma needs to be taken to the hospital by helicopter, and often they need life-saving blood along the way.
After recent attacks on law enforcement in Louisiana, Minnesota and Dallas, one Duncan man is showing his support for the police officers in his community.
Many democrats from Oklahoma have joined thousands of others in Philadelphia gearing up for the party's national convention.
Lawton Animal Welfare is joining a nationwide pet adoption drive called 'Clear the Shelters' to connect animals in need with loving new families.
A Duncan Middle School teacher is going above and beyond to enhance the fundamentals of teaching in the classroom.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.
