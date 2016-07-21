Police learn man's true identity following chase, crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Additional charges are being filed against the man who ran from police after they attempted to pull him over Tuesday, July 19, after they learned he lied about his identity.

Reza Quli Haitshon has been identified as Jose Rishard Olivera. Apparently, Olivera had two outstanding warrants, one in Comanche County and one in Oklahoma County for failure to appear on a robbery with a firearm charge that he was attempting to conceal.

Police were able to identify Olivera by comparing a photo from Oklahoma City Police of his tattoos from his previous arrests. He is now facing an additional charge of resisting a police officer.

