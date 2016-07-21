OSU basketball player collapses, dies following team workout

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State University is mourning the death of Cowboy Basketball forward Tyrek Coger. The 21-year-old junior college transfer from Raleigh, North Carolina collapsed following a team workout this afternoon.

Coger was transported to Stillwater Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m.

Cowboy Head Basketball Coach Brad Underwood said he is devastated by the news.

“Tyrek was excited to be at Oklahoma State and had such passion for the game and was looking forward to being an OSU Cowboy. Losing a member of the team is like losing a member of the family. But we know our loss pales in comparison to the pain his family is going through,” said Underwood, who is traveling back from a recruiting trip in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coger, who arrived on campus July 5, played last season at Cape Fear Community College.