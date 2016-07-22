Peeping Tom caught at Walmart in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Peeping Tom caught at Walmart in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Christian Jefferson (Source Lawton Police Department) Christian Jefferson (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A man was arrested after he was caught taking photos under women’s skirt at a Lawton Walmart.

An asset protection officer at the Northwest Sheridan Road Walmart saw a black man over surveillance video taking pictures of women up their skirts without their knowledge Thursday, and called police.

The man seen on surveillance, Christian Jefferson, was found in the men’s clothing section. As Jefferson was being escorted to the loss prevention office, he began going through his phone. He was then placed in handcuffs and his phone was taken from him in an effort to preserve any evidence.

The surveillance video showed Jefferson targeting two women in skirts. On the hardware aisle, Jefferson was seen crouching down and taking a photo up the woman’s skirt. A second woman was targeted at the checkout. Both women were told about what happened.

Jefferson was arrested for obscene sexual images and photographing the private area of another. He was booked into the city jail.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly