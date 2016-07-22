Peeping Tom caught at Walmart in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A man was arrested after he was caught taking photos under women’s skirt at a Lawton Walmart.

An asset protection officer at the Northwest Sheridan Road Walmart saw a black man over surveillance video taking pictures of women up their skirts without their knowledge Thursday, and called police.

The man seen on surveillance, Christian Jefferson, was found in the men’s clothing section. As Jefferson was being escorted to the loss prevention office, he began going through his phone. He was then placed in handcuffs and his phone was taken from him in an effort to preserve any evidence.

The surveillance video showed Jefferson targeting two women in skirts. On the hardware aisle, Jefferson was seen crouching down and taking a photo up the woman’s skirt. A second woman was targeted at the checkout. Both women were told about what happened.

Jefferson was arrested for obscene sexual images and photographing the private area of another. He was booked into the city jail.

