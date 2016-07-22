Rollover crash, Lawton man hospitalized

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A violent rollover crash on Southeast Gore Boulevard left a Lawton man hospitalized Friday afternoon.

Police say the man was eastbound on Gore around 2:15 p.m. when he lost control of his SUV and went over the median. He drove in the westbound lane for a short distance before rolling over.

The vehicle landed upright, and the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused the man to lose control.

