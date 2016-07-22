'Clear the Shelters' event aims to find pets new homes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Animal Welfare is joining a nationwide pet adoption drive called 'Clear the Shelters' to connect animals in need with loving new families.

‘Clear the Shelters’ helps animal shelters address the overcrowding issues they experience in the summer months because of spring litters. The adoption drive gives families the opportunity to adopt a pet by reducing fee adoptions.

Lawton Animal Welfare superintendent Russell Anderson says this campaign is designed to help shelters who are always at capacity.

"It's a way to reduce your fees and bring people down and to actually, you know, promote spaying and neutering your pets as a way to save lives. They just want to go home…and be a part of someone's family,” Anderson said.

Lawton Animal Welfare has more than 60 pets up for adoption, including 46 dogs and 14 cats. Their main concern is to make sure these animals go home.

"It's always important when we are full, we are talking about saving lives, and we are talking about including new family members into your family so to me it is very important," Anderson said.

Gracy Mahoney visited Lawton Animal Welfare with her father and she says everyone needs a pet in their home and hopes everyone will adopt.

"They need a home and they need to be loved and cared for,” Mahoney said.

The process to adopt a pet is quite simple.

"First thing you have to do: you have to come down here and interact with them. You will tell right away who you fall in love with, who you make the connection with and who is going to steal your heart. Next thing you will need is…a valid driving license or ID card and you have to be over the age of 18. If you rent and live inside the city limits, the easiest way to do it is bring a pet agreement," Anderson said.

Anderson says the only way to reduce pet overpopulation is to have your animals spayed or neutered.

"If anyone out there has been contemplating get their pets neutered please do," Anderson said.

For every pet adopted tomorrow, they will replace the animal with a cute little stuffed Scooby Doo toy. Everyone is encouraged to come out and make a difference in the community by clearing the shelter.

