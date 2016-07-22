One injured in car crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - One person was hurt in a two-car crash on Rogers Lane and Northwest 67th Street Friday night.

Police say the driver of a black truck pulled into the path of a yellow car that was headed east on Rogers.

An elderly woman in the crash was taken to a hospital by a friend to get checked out.

Lawton Police are investigating the crash.

