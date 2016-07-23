National Day of the Cowboy celebrated

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - An official Oklahoma holiday was celebrated Saturday. It was the National Day of the Cowboy, and in Duncan at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, celebrations were in full swing.

Besides admission to the center being free until 5 p.m., tons of cowboy-related events and games were set up around the center. In the 9th year they have celebrated, their theme is the cowgirl and how women contributed to the west.

Keeping in line with the cowgirl theme, they brought in author Cindy K Robert, who writes books about American cowgirls in the west.

"I believe in the American cowgirl as a positive image for our country,” said Robert. “I believe our children would benefit from better role models, and I think that's where the American cowgirl comes in. I am truly honored to represent the American cowgirl, and share the cowgirl spirit."

A real life cowgirl came to show others some roping techniques. Kylee Patterson, a freshman at Bray-Doyle, used her experience in roping and rodeos to teach the kids how to rope like a cowgirl.

The center also had music, cowboy themed photography for sale and games for the kids.

