Lawton groups teamed up against bullying

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A local organization that is standing up against bullying teamed up with a Lawton group to raise money Saturday. At noon at the Legends Lounge on Southwest Washington Avenue, a group called Changin Lanez Lawton hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The money goes to the Parents Against Bullying organization.

Vice President of Changing Lanez Jori Ward says that the organization asked them to help with this fundraiser.

They got on board with it because of what the organization is trying to do.

"Because in the community there really is not a lot of awareness about the bullying going on in the schools,” said Ward. “A lot of kids are scared to talk about it. So it's really necessary to put the money in the right hands for them to be able to promote, and show kids that they not out there by themselves."

They solid the spaghetti at $10 a plate, and some gave more to the cause.

The Parents Against Bullying organization will use the fund to purchase tee shirts and stickers to raise awareness of the bullying in schools. They will also fund counseling sessions for kids being bullied.

