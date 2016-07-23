Vendors set up for bridal expo - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vendors set up for bridal expo

(Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Hilton Garden Inn is buzzing with bridal fever Saturday as vendors set up for the Southwest Oklahoma Bridal Expo. Organizers boast that this is the 'one stop shop' for brides in Southwest Oklahoma to do all of their shopping for that special day.

Vendors selling tuxedos, wedding dresses or wedding photographers with samples of their work got ready for the expo that is on Sunday.

This will be the second year for the expo, and Expo organizer Tami Bradford says they have added something new for the new brides coming out to plan their weddings.

"The bride's marketplace is our new this for this year,” said Bradford. “We are going to have the direct sales selling their products that are wedding related. They have make up and skin care and weight loss. Anything that you need to plan your wedding will be here tomorrow."

That bride marketplace Bradford mentioned will be open at noon Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn on Northwest Second Street. The ballroom with all of the vendors will open at 1 p.m. The fashion show showing off the wedding dresses will start at 3.

