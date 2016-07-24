Bridal Expo brings brides, vendors to Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bridal Expo brings brides, vendors to Lawton

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Sunday, brides made their way to Lawton to get help planning their wedding. The Southwest Oklahoma Bridal Expo brought in vendors from all over Oklahoma and Texas to the Hilton Garden Inn.

Brides could shop for dresses, DJs, decorations and everything in between for that special day.

One of the vendors, owner of Southern Sass Weddings and Boutique Shelly Gallagher, came up to the expo for the first time this weekend.

She says these expos are important for her business and the brides.

"it's a time for us to come down to work with other vendors in the same business, and to meet brides,” said Gallagher. “Because brides get engaged, and they start planning their wedding. So they need to get that one stop shop. They can come out, and pick up everything in one day."

They also held a bridal fashion show. Different gowns and tuxedos for sale were modeled to the crowd at the expo.

New this year is the bride's marketplace where the brides can buy make-up, hair products or other things to get them ready for their wedding day.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly