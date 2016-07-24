Bridal Expo brings brides, vendors to Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Sunday, brides made their way to Lawton to get help planning their wedding. The Southwest Oklahoma Bridal Expo brought in vendors from all over Oklahoma and Texas to the Hilton Garden Inn.

Brides could shop for dresses, DJs, decorations and everything in between for that special day.

One of the vendors, owner of Southern Sass Weddings and Boutique Shelly Gallagher, came up to the expo for the first time this weekend.

She says these expos are important for her business and the brides.

"it's a time for us to come down to work with other vendors in the same business, and to meet brides,” said Gallagher. “Because brides get engaged, and they start planning their wedding. So they need to get that one stop shop. They can come out, and pick up everything in one day."

They also held a bridal fashion show. Different gowns and tuxedos for sale were modeled to the crowd at the expo.

New this year is the bride's marketplace where the brides can buy make-up, hair products or other things to get them ready for their wedding day.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.