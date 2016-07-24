POLICE: Man shot in the foot at gas station - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

POLICE: Man shot in the foot at gas station

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man was shot in the foot at a gas station, and a suspect has been taken in for questioning.

Police are still investigating into what happened at the Stripes gas station on Northwest Rogers Lane and Fort Sill Boulevard. A call came in that a man was shot around 4:30 on Sunday.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, and is doing okay.

According to reports coming from dispatch, shortly after the shooting police were searching for two people in a white Cadillac. The suspect was found in front of Tomlinson Middle School on Northwest Homestead Drive.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

    •   
