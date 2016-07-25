Arrest made in Lawton Stripes shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 24, at the Stripes on the 2900 block of Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 5 p.m. A young man was sitting on the side walk in front of the business with a single gunshot wound to his right heel. He stated that he did not know why he had been shot but could identify the suspect.

The suspect left the Stripes in white Cadillac sedan before police arrived. The vehicle was stopped at Northwest Sheridan Road and Ferris Avenue. A 9mm handgun with a scratched off serial number was found inside of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Robert Jones. He was placed under arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and defacing a serial number on a firearm. He was booked into the city jail.

The victim was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and released.

