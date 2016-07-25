Caddo County absentee ballots now available

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – Voters in Caddo County can now request absentee ballots be mailed to them for the August 23 Runoff Primary Election.

Applications for absentee ballots will be accepted until August 17. However, County Election Board Secretary Sue Hobbs urges voters to apply early.

The absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office inside of the Caddo County Courthouse in Anadarko. There is also an online version that can be found and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov.

Any registered voter can vote by absentee ballot. However, ballots much be returned to the County Election Board by 7 p.m. on August 23 to be counted.

