Horse lovers unite at Great Plains Coliseum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Great Plains Coliseum is hosting a family-friendly event, especially for horse lovers this week.

For the seventh straight year, the Grand National Horseman Association Play Day Finals are taking place in Lawton.

Beginning Tuesday, July 26, there will be 8 different horse riding competitions ranging from barrels to poles. There are 8 different age groups for the competitions. The youngest competitor is four years old and the oldest is 83.

Trudy Kastner helped organize the event and says while some participants focus on taking home a win, others focus on the fun and enjoyment of the event.

"This is a lot of families’ vacation. They come here and spend this week here and that's their vacation for the year. Some of us aren't quite as competitive but we love doing it and that's why we come back every year,” Kastner said.

There are 118 people competing a twenty-eight are from Lawton. Daily prizes will be given for each age group. Grand prizes will be given at the end of the week. The event is completely free to the public and will begin Tuesday, July 26, at 8 a.m. and continue through Saturday, July 30.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.