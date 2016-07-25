Sen. Lankford receives Oklahoma Reserve Officers Association’s Minuteman of the Year Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Senator James Lankford has received the Oklahoma Reserve Officers Association’s Minuteman of the Year Award. This award is presented annually to a “citizen who has contributed most to National Security during these times.”

“I am humbled and honored to receive the Minuteman of the Year award from the Oklahoma chapter of the Reserve Officers Association. America has a reserve force that plays a key national security role for the nation, and it is important that we provide full support for their efforts. Whenever they are called upon, reservists are always willing and ready to serve and sacrifice for America. I am extremely thankful for their contributions to our security and freedom,” said Lankford.

The Reserve Officers Association has been dedicated to supporting reservists and their critical role in national defense since 1922. The Reserve Officers Association is the nation’s leading advocate for lifelong support in recognition of their unprecedented contributions to the cause of freedom.

