Sen. Lankford receives Oklahoma Reserve Officers Association’s M - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sen. Lankford receives Oklahoma Reserve Officers Association’s Minuteman of the Year Award

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Sen. Lankford received Minuteman Award (Source Senator Lankford) Sen. Lankford received Minuteman Award (Source Senator Lankford)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Senator James Lankford has received the Oklahoma Reserve Officers Association’s Minuteman of the Year Award. This award is presented annually to a “citizen who has contributed most to National Security during these times.”

“I am humbled and honored to receive the Minuteman of the Year award from the Oklahoma chapter of the Reserve Officers Association. America has a reserve force that plays a key national security role for the nation, and it is important that we provide full support for their efforts. Whenever they are called upon, reservists are always willing and ready to serve and sacrifice for America. I am extremely thankful for their contributions to our security and freedom,” said Lankford.

The Reserve Officers Association has been dedicated to supporting reservists and their critical role in national defense since 1922. The Reserve Officers Association is the nation’s leading advocate for lifelong support in recognition of their unprecedented contributions to the cause of freedom.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly