Local artist shows police support with painting

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Brian Murphy) (Source Brian Murphy)
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – A local police officer was on his way home from work when he encountered a comforting and supportive piece of art by a local artist.

Officer Mike Murillo works for the Apache Police Department but lives in Duncan. Murillo’s neighbor, Brian Murphy, repurposed an old satellite dish into a canvas last year. Murphy repaints the dish every month to feature painting related to the seasons, weather, patriotism, or smiley faces.

Murillo was on his way home when he couldn’t help but notice a ‘Back the Blue’ painting this morning.

“This artist deserves some form of recognition for his support for law enforcement given the circumstances we find ourselves in during these tough times. The artist stated to me that of all the paintings he's done, he plans to leave this one up the longest, not because he nearly suffered a heat stroke while painting this, but because he feels so strongly about the attacks on law enforcement officers, that he wants to leave it up until the threat to officers is gone,” Murillo said.

Brian Murphy painted the dish solely to show his continued support for officers in the area.

“The officers of this country are being viewed as the bad guys because of the actions of a few. The job they do is a difficult one on a normal basis, but it's becoming more difficult with each passing day. People are losing respect for police officers as a whole because of a few bad incidents. We shouldn't be condemning an entire organization because of the actions of a few. Just as we shouldn't condemn an entire race or religion for the actions of a few,” Murphy said.

