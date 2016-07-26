Man robs convenience store at gunpoint - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man robs convenience store at gunpoint

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton Police are looking for a convenience store robber after he got away early Tuesday morning.

A clerk at the Stripes on 11th Street and F Avenue called for help a little after 3 a.m.

She told dispatchers a man robbed her at gunpoint and took money from the cash register.

The clerk says the robber had the word "evil" tattooed on his left hand. He took off down an alley after robbing the store. 

Officers were searching the area for him, but at last check had not found him.

