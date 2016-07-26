Grant applications for rural fire departments accepted

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Rural fire departments may be eligible for a grant to help with equipment purchases and station construction. Fire departments in communities of less than 10,000 people are encouraged to apply for the 2016 Rural Fire Defense 80/20 Grants through the Oklahoma Forestry Service before September 1.

The grant reimburses up to 80% of the total amount spend on projects after the purchase or construction is complete. Fire departments can receive up to $30,000 for construction expenses and up to $20,000 for fire equipment purchases. The program will award a total of $200,000 this October.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, committed to conserving, enhancing and protecting Oklahoma’s 12.5 million acres of forests and woodlands.

“Oklahoman’s rural fire departments do an excellent job of protecting their communities and are deserving of financial assistance. We are pleased that we were able to fund these grants again this year despite significant state budget cuts,” said George Geissler, the director of Oklahoma Forestry Services.

Applications and more information are available on the Oklahoma Forestry Services website, www.forestry.ok.gov/firegrants, or call 405-522-6158.

