Randy Wilson joins Arvest board of directors

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – Randy Wilson has joined the Arvest Bank, Southwest Oklahoma board of directors.

Wilson is from Duncan, attended Duncan High School and has worked in the construction industry for thirty-eight years. He is the Chief Executive Officer of WW Builders INC. Wilson serves as a Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority (DETA) Advisor and Duncan Area Development Trust Authority (DAEDF) member.

Wilson, his wife and children are all active in the Duncan Community. Wilson enjoys traveling and spending quality with his family.

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas, serving customers in more than 120 communities. Arvest Bank is excited to have Wilson join the board of directors.

