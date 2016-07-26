Randy Wilson joins Arvest board of directors

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.
The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.
Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.
These new developments might change how you use social media.
